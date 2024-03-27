West Virginia Hive, WVU Tech Launch Lab Extend Deadline for EntriesFor 2024 Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition to March 31

Beckley, W.Va. (March 25, 2024) – The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West

Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab, announced it is extending

the deadline to March 31 for entries in the next Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea

Competition.

Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab, said, “Entrepreneurs have another week to

submit their entries for community recognition and a possible award.” The Pitch Southern West

Virginia competition has been restructured from ‘community’ and ‘student’ divisions to

‘incubation’ and ‘ideation’ divisions.” She said the incubation division is for entrepreneurs who

have already registered their business and have made their first sales. The ideation division is

for those who have not yet registered their business or who have registered but have not made

their first sales.

“We felt these changes were needed in order to group competitors in their respective stages of

start-up so they compete with others at the same level, as well as, to encourage new

innovators to participate in the competition,” said Woods. “The ideation division is ideal for

students and individuals who want to get early feedback on their ideas and to gain valuable

pitch experience, but are not yet ready to launch their business.”

Woods said a panel of judges will select the winners and award $5,000 in prizes. The funding

for the awards is from private contributors. Woods said the upcoming pitch competition is open

to residents and businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster,

Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan and Mingo Counties and

WVU Tech students, faculty and staff. Entries to the business idea competition are limited to

entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years.

Woods said the deadline to submit an application is 11:59 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Applications can be downloaded at wvhive.com and should be emailed to Woods at: tech-

launchlab@mail.wvu.edu

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority, said a panel of judges will evaluate the entries to the Pitch

Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition and select finalists to present in-person on

April 23 on the campus of WVU Tech. She said all finalists will be provided additional details and

afforded opportunities for coaching on how to create a winning pitch presentation.

During the in-person competition, each entrepreneur will have five minutes to present their

business idea to a panel of judges and explain why it is innovative and how it will make a

difference to residents of southern West Virginia. Each presentation will be followed by a brief

question and answer period with the judges. Prizes awarded include:

Incubation Division: First place: $2,000; Second place: $1,000; Third place: $750

Ideation Division: One prize: $1,000

Audience Favorite: $250

Prize money must be used to further the business idea. WVU Tech students also have the

option of using it toward their education.

Woods said a popular element of the competition is the “audience favorite” award. Everyone

in attendance will have opportunity to vote and the entrepreneur who receives the most votes

will win $250. Those interested in sponsoring the Pitch Competition should contact Beth

Epperson at bepperson@nrgrda.org or 304-460-4483. All sponsorship funds are provided to the

contestants as winnings.