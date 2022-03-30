West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program now accepting applications, Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program still open

GOV. JUSTICE CONGRATULATES GLENVILLE STATE LADY PIONEERS ON WINNING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Gov. Justice also took time out of his remarks on COVID-19 to congratulate the Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team for winning the NCAA Division-II National Championship, defeating Western Washington University on Friday last week by a final score of 85-72.



Not only did the win mark GSU’s first national championship in any sport, but it also marked the first time that any college or university from West Virginia has won a NCAA national championship in basketball.



The Lady Pioneers finished the season with the best record in program history at 35-1. Along the way, GSU boasted the best offense in the nation by a wide margin, scoring an average of 95.5 points per game; 13 points more than any other team in Division-II.



Their run of dominance continued in the National Championship Tournament. The Lady Pioneers broke the all-time NCAA D-II Tournament scoring record, putting up 524 points in six games. Their average margin of victory in the tournament was over 25 points per game.



Glenville State’s head coach, Kim Stephens, a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and an alumna of GSU herself, was named NCAA D-II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. Her overall career record as coach at GSU is now 158-21 (88.3%).



“I’m really proud of Kim and I’m proud of all the great athletes on the team. They are the best of the best,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re going to have them down to Charleston to have lunch at the Governor’s Mansion real soon so we can congratulate them and celebrate this incredible achievement in person.”