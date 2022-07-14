West Virginia Human Rights Commission to Host Fair Housing Seminars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) is hosting fair housing seminars this summer in cities across West Virginia. These free events may be of particular interest to landlords, renters, homeowners, lawyers, advocates and potential candidates looking for housing.



“Every West Virginian should be able to obtain housing free from discrimination,” said Tia Welch, HRC Executive Director. “The information shared through the HRC fair housing seminars will help assure respect and dignity is the standard in every county of our state.”



Upcoming seminars:July 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 801 6th Avenue, Huntington West Virginia. Call 304-523-1712 to register.August 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, West Virginia. Call 304-253-3944 to register.A fair housing seminar will also be offered later this summer in Wheeling. The seminar series is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.



It is against the law to discriminate in housing based on race, color, disability, religion, ancestry, sex, national origin, blindness, or familial status. If you believe you have been discriminated against in the rental, sale, or mortgage financing of housing, please contact the West Virginia Human Rights Commission at 304-558-2616 (304-558-2976 TDD) or online through the HRC website.