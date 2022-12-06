West Virginia Human Rights Commission to Host Open House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) will host an open house from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9. The event will share information about the Commission and honor the 74th anniversary of the United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, established by the members of the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948, defines fundamental human rights to be universally protected. The West Virginia Human Rights Commission was created in 1961 through the West Virginia Human Rights Act.



“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights Act paved the way for the West Virginia Human Rights Commission and numerous other human rights organizations around the world,” said Tia Welch, HRC executive director. “We look forward to welcoming the community to our open house to meet staff and discuss the Commission’s commitment to enforcing the West Virginia Human Rights Act, Fair Housing Act, and Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.”



The West Virginia Human Rights Commission offices are located at 1321 Plaza East, Room 108A, Charleston, West Virginia.