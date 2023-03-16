West Virginia Human Rights Commission to Host Town Hall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC), in collaboration with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, will host a town hall meeting to discuss prevention of employment discrimination and harassment in the workplace for Appalachian communities on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Herbert Gallery/Student Center on Bluefield State University’s campus.



“The Town Hall provides a forum for students, faculty, staff and the community to discuss the importance of equal opportunity workplaces and ways to both prevent and remedy unlawful employment discrimination,” said Tia Welch, HRC Executive Director.



The West Virginia Human Rights Commission may be contacted at 304-558-2616 (304-558-2976 TDD) or online through the HRC website.