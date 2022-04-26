West Virginia Human Rights Commission to Host Virtual Fair Housing Month Event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) will present a virtual Fair Housing Month seminar at 9:00 a.m., Friday, April 29. The event, which is free of charge, will provide information of interest to landlords, renters, housing authorities, homeowners and students.



Featured speakers include Lisa Kelly, Chief of Investigations for the City of Baltimore’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights and Adrian Garcia, Director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.



“As we celebrate Fair Housing Month, we recognize the importance of access to housing for all West Virginians that is free from discrimination and a duty of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission through federal and state law,” said Tia Welch, HRC Executive Director.