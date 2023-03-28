West Virginia kicks off Gold Rush with ceremonial stocking at Babcock State Park

Gold Rush Contest

Once again, the WVDNR is giving anglers a chance to win prizes during the Gold Rush. Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout that will be stocked during the event, 100 trout will receive a numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number at WVdnr.gov/goldrush for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift car, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.



Gold Rush Lodging Discount

To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is offering a 15 percent discount on lodge room and cabin stays between March 15 and April 15. To receive the discount, book online at WVstateparks.com and use offer code GOLD at checkout. Offer is valid only at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.



Purchase a Fishing License

All anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at WVfish.com. Anglers must also follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations. For more information about stockings and other fishing resources, visit WVdnr.gov.