West Virginia Launches Statewide “Dolly Days Read‑a‑Thon” to Inspire Young Readers and Honor Dolly Parton’s Literacy Legacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced the launch of West Virginia’s Dolly Days Read‑a‑Thon, a statewide reading challenge designed to celebrate Dolly Parton’s lifelong commitment to childhood literacy and encourage K–5 students to discover the joy of reading. The challenge begins October 1, 2026, and runs through December 31, 2026, inviting young readers across the state to complete 25 books by year’s end.

“Fostering a lifelong love of reading is one of the most important gifts we can give our children,” Morrisey said. “Dolly Parton has spent a lifetime inspiring imagination and joy around the world, and there is no better way to honor her legacy here in West Virginia.”

A Statewide Challenge With Local Library Support

Students may register beginning October 1 and can join at any point during the challenge. Participants will track their progress using a paper reading log available online or at participating public libraries. The log also includes an optional creative section where children can draw their favorite book or Read‑a‑Thon moment.

Completed logs must be submitted electronically or delivered to a local library by January 5, 2027. The West Virginia State Library, overseen by the Department of Tourism, will manage submissions.

Kayla Kessinger, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, said the challenge celebrates West Virginia’s storytelling tradition.

“Sparking a love for reading in our youngest generation connects them to a rich tradition of storytelling,” Kessinger said. “We can’t wait to see our kids explore new worlds through books and showcase their incredible creativity.”

Prizes and Celebrations

Every child who completes the 25‑book challenge will receive a special completion sticker. Additional prizes include:

100 randomly selected participants receiving a special‑edition Dolly Parton suncatcher crafted by Blenko Glass.

receiving a special‑edition Dolly Parton suncatcher crafted by Blenko Glass. Five winners receiving a butterfly suncatcher and exclusive butterfly bookends.

receiving a butterfly suncatcher and exclusive butterfly bookends. One grand prize winner receiving all Blenko items plus a literary‑themed gift basket.

Artwork submitted with reading logs will be displayed at the West Virginia State Library in the Culture Center throughout February and March 2027.

National Context: Literacy Challenges and Dolly Parton’s Impact

The Read‑a‑Thon aligns with national efforts to boost childhood literacy. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, reading scores for elementary students have declined nationwide since the pandemic, with rural states facing some of the steepest challenges. Educators across the country have emphasized early reading habits as a key predictor of long‑term academic success.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — which provides free books to children from birth to age five — has become one of the most influential literacy programs in the nation, distributing more than 200 million books globally. West Virginia has one of the highest statewide participation rates, with thousands of families receiving monthly books.

State officials say the Dolly Days Read‑a‑Thon builds on that momentum by encouraging older elementary students to continue developing strong reading habits.

How to Participate

Families can register beginning October 1, download reading logs, and find full details on the West Virginia Dolly Days Read‑a‑Thon website or by contacting their local public library.