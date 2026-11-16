Proposal follows allegations against a former Ripley High School athletic director and the guilty plea of former Fayette County teacher and delegate Elliott Pritt.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia lawmaker is preparing legislation to establish stricter rules governing communications between teachers and students following two high-profile cases involving allegations of sexual misconduct by educators.

Delegate Tristan Leavitt, R-Kanawha, says he plans to introduce legislation during the upcoming legislative session that would restrict private, one-on-one communications between school employees and students.

The proposal follows the July arrest of former Fayette County teacher and state delegate David Elliott Pritt, who pleaded guilty last week to a federal child sexual exploitation offense, and more recent criminal allegations involving former Ripley High School athletic director and head athletic trainer Steven Lough.

Leavitt says the cases demonstrate the need for consistent statewide safeguards.

Proposed legislation would establish communication standards

Leavitt says current state Board of Education regulations recommend that adults communicate with students through one-way messaging or district-sponsored applications.

However, he believes those recommendations do not provide sufficient statewide protection.

His proposed legislation would establish approved methods of communication between educators and students, with the goal of reducing unsupervised private messaging.

Leavitt also wants enforceable consequences for violations and requirements for educators to report inappropriate communications they become aware of.

Some West Virginia school districts already have policies restricting private communications between teachers and students. Leavitt says those policies vary from county to county.

The proposed legislation would seek greater consistency while allowing teachers to continue communicating with students about legitimate educational matters.

Elliott Pritt pleads guilty in federal court

The legislative proposal comes less than a week after former Fayette County teacher and state delegate David Elliott Pritt pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography.

Pritt, 36, of Oak Hill, entered his guilty plea Nov. 10 in federal court in Charleston before U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Pritt admitted attempting to persuade a girl who was approximately 14 years old to produce and send him sexually explicit images.

Federal prosecutors said Pritt communicated with the girl through Snapchat from approximately June 2025 through at least January 2026.

As part of his guilty plea, Pritt acknowledged sending sexually explicit images of himself, expressing romantic and sexual interest in the girl and attempting to persuade her to send sexually explicit images.

Pritt was employed as a teacher with Fayette County Schools and served in the West Virginia House of Delegates during the period covered by the admitted conduct.

Investigation, arrest and resignation

Pritt was arrested July 22, 2026, following an investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

He subsequently resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he represented the 50th District.

The Fayette County Board of Education suspended Pritt and later terminated his employment. The West Virginia Department of Education also suspended his teaching certification.

On Aug. 19, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment alleging child sexual exploitation, coercion and enticement of a minor, and witness tampering.

The witness tampering allegation involved claims that Pritt attempted to discourage the girl from providing information to law enforcement.

Pritt later entered a plea agreement admitting guilt to attempted production of child pornography. Under the agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining two counts.

Those dismissed allegations should be distinguished from the offense to which Pritt pleaded guilty.

Sentencing scheduled for March

Pritt is scheduled to be sentenced March 4, 2027.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

He also faces at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, a possible fine of up to $250,000 and mandatory sex offender registration.

U.S. Attorney Moore Capito said the case involved a serious violation of the trust families place in educators.

The guilty plea was reached in consultation with the victim and her family, according to federal prosecutors.

Separate case in Jackson County

The proposed legislation also follows allegations involving Steven Lough, the former athletic director and head athletic trainer at Ripley High School.

Lough faces four criminal charges in a case involving allegations of inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old student.

According to reporting by WV MetroNews, text communications between Lough and the student allegedly began after she suffered an injury.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The allegations against Lough remain pending, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Lawmaker seeks stronger safeguards

Leavitt says the legislation would focus on preventing inappropriate private communication while maintaining legitimate interactions between educators and students.

He has pointed to policies in other states, including Kentucky, that require greater transparency in communications involving school employees and students.

Leavitt says the legislation could include approved communication platforms, consequences for violations and reporting requirements for school personnel who become aware of improper contact.

He also acknowledges that legislation cannot prevent every instance of misconduct.

The proposal has not yet been introduced, and specific provisions could change before lawmakers consider it.

The next regular session of the West Virginia Legislature begins in January 2027.

What happens next

Lawmakers will have an opportunity to consider whether West Virginia should establish statewide standards governing electronic communication between educators and students.

The proposal raises questions about student safety, parental oversight, school district responsibilities and how to preserve appropriate educational communication.

Meanwhile, Pritt’s federal case will move to sentencing in March, and the separate criminal proceedings involving Lough remain pending.

The legislation, if introduced, would represent an effort to establish clearer boundaries for communication between school employees and students across West Virginia.