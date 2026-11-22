CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia legislative officials are investigating a cybersecurity incident that disrupted computer systems at the State Capitol and forced the temporary shutdown of the Legislature’s website.

The incident was discovered Thursday, Nov. 19, prompting officials to take immediate steps to contain the problem and protect legislative information technology systems.

Ann Ali, deputy chief of staff and communications director for the West Virginia House of Delegates, confirmed Friday that outside cybersecurity specialists had been brought in to assist with the investigation.

According to Ali, access to certain legislative computer systems was temporarily disabled as officials worked to determine the extent of the incident.

The Legislature’s website was among the affected services. The site provides public access to legislative information, including proposed bills, committee activities, lawmakers’ contact information and the West Virginia Code.

Officials said preliminary findings indicated the incident was limited to the Legislature’s computer systems, with no evidence that other state agencies or offices had been affected.

Authorities have not publicly identified who was responsible for the incident, how the systems were accessed or whether any sensitive information was compromised.

The investigation remains ongoing, and legislative officials say additional information will be released when appropriate.