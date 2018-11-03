620 AM • 101.1 FM
Home Sports West Virginia Mountaineers 42 Texas 41: Heartbreaker
Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers 42 Texas 41: Heartbreaker

By Nov 03, 2018, 23:43 pm0

0
0



Texas loses a hard fought game allowing a 2 point conversion to allow West Virginia to take the lead and the win

TAG

Related articles

Texas vs. West Virginia | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Texas Gary Jennings Postgame 11/3/18

2018 CFB – #13 WVU vs #17 Texas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Find Us on Facebook