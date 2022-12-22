West Virginia National Guard partners with Communities In Schools to distribute 8,000 Christmas gifts to students across 36 counties

The CIS program is the First Lady’s not-for-profit education initiative that is active in 36 counties across the state. The program works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.



The foundation of the program is the Site Coordinator, who builds relationships that empower students to stay in school and succeed in life. These Site Coordinators work inside schools in partnership with school staff to identify challenges facing students in school or at home. They bridge this need with resources through neighboring community partners that provide various levels of support.



“We have already heard from many of the Site Coordinators that the children are absolutely elated with the gifts they’ve received,” Komorowski said. “This project is making so many children feel happy and loved. None of this would have been possible without the Dream Tree for Kids and the West Virginia National Guard.”



“Our team very much enjoyed helping execute this initiative with the wonderful agencies involved, including the Office of First Lady Justice,” Senior Master Sgt. Layman said. “To know that we are helping many children and families whom we have never met, makes it all the more meaningful at Christmas time.”