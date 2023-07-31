Charleston- West Virginia National Guard troops are deploying for Operation Lone Star in Texas, August 1 to August 30, 2023, where they will assist the Texas Military Department with their ongoing border support mission, Operation Lone Star.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to respond to a rise in illegal immigration. In May of 2023, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration that now covers 48 counties along or near the U.S./Mexico border. On May 31, 2023, Gov. Justice announced that he had approved up to 50 West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to deploy to Texas for up to 30 days to support Operation Lone Star as a part of the EMAC request from Texas.

The WVNG members will work alongside the Texas National Guard and Texas law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity between points of entry.

The Soldiers and Airmen are all volunteers. No units are being mobilized for this support.

The declaration directed the Department of Public Safety to “use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, and to assist Texas counties in their efforts to address those criminal activities.” On May 16, 2023, Gov. Abbott sent a request letter to fellow governors across the United States requesting support in responding to the ongoing border crisis through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency.