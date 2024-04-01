West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association Board Approves New ScholarshipProgram for Incoming WVU Freshmen to Study Landscape Architecture, HorticultureScholarship in Memory of George Longenecker and Applications are Due April 22

Charleston, W.Va. (March 28, 2024) – The board of directors of the West Virginia Nursery &

Landscape Association (WVNLA) approved a new scholarship program in memory of George W.

Longenecker to encourage graduating high school seniors to apply for and enroll in the

Landscape Architecture or Horticulture programs at West Virginia University’s Davis College of

Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.

The program offers recipients full tuition reimbursement for four semesters while maintaining a

3.0 grade point average (GPA) with full credits in either the Landscape Architecture or

Horticultural Programs. This scholarship is only available for the first four semesters because

West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association offers additional scholarship opportunities for

students in their junior and senior years. The deadline for applications is April 22.

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said, “The scholarship is an opportunity for our

association to invest in the future of our industry’s professionals and a way to honor a man who

was instrumental in establishing a Landscape Architecture program at West Virginia University

and who educated and mentored countless students.”

Applicants must have the following qualifications:

West Virginia resident High school senior accepted to West Virginia University Landscape Architecture or

Horticulture Programs OR any in-state resident student entering their first year of

WVU Landscape Architecture or Horticulture Program Must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher at WVU Plan to be a full-time student at WVU

Individuals must complete an application and submit an essay stating his or her interest in

Landscape Architecture or Ornamental Horticulture and why they feel it is important to the

state of West Virginia to develop future professionals in the nursery and landscape design

industry.

The essay and information must be submitted no later than April 22 to:

WVNLA, Scholarship Application, P. O. Box 20284, Charleston, WV 25362.

Those interested in applying can do so by mail or at:

https://wvnla.memberclicks.net/Longenecker_Scholarship#!/

Questions: wvnlassoc@gmail.com or 304-553-1234.