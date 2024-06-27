West Virginia Parkways Authority releases Fourth of July travel forecast

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Parkways Authority is prepared for another busy Fourth of July travel period on the West Virginia Turnpike.



An estimated 1.385 million vehicle transactions are expected to be completed on the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11-day period from Thursday, June 27, 2024, to Sunday, July 7, 2024.



“The weekend before and after Fourth of July, historically, have been some of the busiest travel days of the entire year on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “This year the Fourth of July falls on a Thursday, which last happened in 2019. We have compared year-to-date, 2023, and 2019 travel numbers to provide a forecast for 2024, which we expect to process 1,385,000 transactions.”



11-Day Travel Forecast – West Virginia Turnpike Vehicle Transactions:

Thursday, June 27, 2024 – 120,000

Friday, June 28, 2024 – 150,000

Saturday, June 29, 2024 – 150,000

Sunday, June 30, 2024 – 115,000

Monday, July 1, 2024 – 105,000

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 – 105,000

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – 135,000

Thursday, July 4, 2024 – 90,000

Friday, July 5, 2024 – 115,000

Saturday, July 6, 2024 – 140,000

Sunday, July 7, 2024 – 160,000



The estimated three busiest travel days of the period are Friday, June 28; Saturday, June 29; and Sunday, July 7.



“We fully expect that both weekends will be extremely busy, and with many out-of-state travelers passing through our area,” Miller said. “We encourage everyone to plan their travel accordingly and remember that peak travel times every day will be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.



“Our toll booths will be staffed accordingly as well as having traffic flaggers in place,” Miller said. “Our Courtesy Patrol vehicles and State Police Troop 7 will be out for motorist assistance.”



E-ZPass is accepted at all West Virginia Turnpike booths. To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.



The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.