West Virginia Receives $9 Million to Expand College and Career Preparation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced $9 million in federal funding over five years to expand college and career preparation services for 3,600 West Virginia students annually across 20 counties.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Talent Search Program, will establish Advancing College Education in West Virginia, known as ACE WV.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission will lead the initiative with six partner universities, bringing services to previously unserved communities.

Beginning in sixth grade, participating students will have access to tutoring, academic advising, college preparation and financial aid assistance. The program will also provide guidance on apprenticeships and workforce training.

Students will receive access to ACE Wallets, digital records documenting their academic achievements, skills and credentials as they prepare for college or employment.

In Marion County, 390 students across 10 middle and high schools are expected to participate.

Morrisey said the investment will help young West Virginians prepare for careers and pursue opportunities within the state.