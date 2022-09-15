West Virginia Recognized for Innovations in its Medicaid Program

Children in foster care are more likely to have complex health conditions, higher rates of trauma from abuse and neglect, and limited access to health care services. “Improved access to medical and behavioral health care for West Virginia’s youth in foster care has been a team effort and priority,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I am proud of the hard work and leadership from Commissioner Beane and the collaboration across DHHR’s bureaus to meet this critical need.”Medicaid is a joint state-federal health insurance program that covers one in five people in the United States, including elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities, and 40% of all children nationwide. “Medicaid enables states to develop tailored, creative solutions to local challenges, and when faced with an unprecedented pandemic, Medicaid leaders dug deep to develop innovative approaches to care,” said Tara Oakman, interim managing director at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “While it remains a difficult period for Medicaid programs, all states can learn from successes in other states in improving Medicaid access, care delivery, and equity.”Further information about Medicaid and related resources in West Virginia can be found on the BMS website.