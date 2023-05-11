West Virginia Recognizes Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week

The WV Children’s Crisis and Referral Line can interrupt behavioral health crises by connecting families with behavioral health services in their communities. The option to call, text, or chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 844-HELP4WV (1-844-435-7498, call or text) or by chat at https://www.help4wv.com/ccl. In crisis situations, the helpline links families with regional mobile crisis response and stabilization teams who can help de-escalate by phone or respond in person if the family chooses.



DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health funds the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line through a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The WV Children’s Crisis and Referral Line is a service of the HELP4WV substance use and mental health support line, which is administered by First Choice Services.



In addition to the WV Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, youth and individuals of all ages who are experiencing emotional distress may call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat at https://988lifeline.org/chat/. Funded by DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health with SAMHSA grants, First Choice Services also serves as the state’s 988 center.



For additional information and mental health resources for children and adults, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bbh. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.