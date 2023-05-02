West Virginia Recognizes Mental Health Month

Resources include HELP4WV, which serves as a point of contact for all West Virginians in crisis and are seeking help for themselves or a loved one. Call, text or chat: 1-844-HELP4WV or www.help4wv.com. The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, a separate source of support provided by HELP4WV, is also available 24/7/365 to assist with community-based resources and support specific to children and youth. Call, text or chat: 1-844-HELP4WV or www.help4wv.com/ccl.The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotion distress. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for crisis support. 988 also serves as the Veterans Crisis Line (press 1 option).In addition, DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Children, Youth and Families administers programs to promote the behavioral health of children and youth in West Virginia communities through primary prevention and individualized services for mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. For additional information, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bbh. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.