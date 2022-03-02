West Virginia reported to break record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

“It’s hard to get tired of all this winning over and over again,” Gov. Justice said. “As Governor, my number-one responsibility is to make sure our state’s economy is doing well and to make sure our state’s people have jobs – and we are absolutely knocking it out of the park with both.



“Breaking the all-time state record unemployment rate for the fourth straight month is an unbelievable announcement on its own, but it gets even better when you realize that, just two hours ago, we announced that we also broke the all-time state record for highest revenue surplus every recorded in the month of February and the all-time state record for total surplus through the month of February.”



READ: Gov. Justice: February brings more record revenue surpluses



“We continue to prove over and over again that the rocket ship ride that I promised is happening in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice added. “It’s no fluke. We haven’t just set one new record. We’re breaking every record under the sun.”



The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 21 straight months.



The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,700 in January, while total employment grew by 2,700 over the month.



Click here to view available jobs in West Virginia