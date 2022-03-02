West Virginia reported to break record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

|Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate breaks the all-time state record for the 4th straight month
|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.1% for January 2022; breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 4th consecutive month.
At the beginning of each year, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics adjusts previous months’ unemployment numbers for all states based on additional data they receive throughout the prior year. This adjustment – called “benchmarking” – makes all unemployment numbers nationwide more accurate.
After accounting for these BLS adjustments, West Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped compared to December 2021 and officially set the new standard for lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in state history.
|West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the past six months, after the BLS benchmarking process, are as follows:Aug. 2021: 4.8%Sept. 2021: 4.6%Oct. 2021: 4.3%Nov. 2021: 4.3%Dec. 2021: 4.3%Jan. 2022: 4.1%(Bold indicates new all-time state record)
|“It’s hard to get tired of all this winning over and over again,” Gov. Justice said. “As Governor, my number-one responsibility is to make sure our state’s economy is doing well and to make sure our state’s people have jobs – and we are absolutely knocking it out of the park with both.
“Breaking the all-time state record unemployment rate for the fourth straight month is an unbelievable announcement on its own, but it gets even better when you realize that, just two hours ago, we announced that we also broke the all-time state record for highest revenue surplus every recorded in the month of February and the all-time state record for total surplus through the month of February.”
“We continue to prove over and over again that the rocket ship ride that I promised is happening in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice added. “It’s no fluke. We haven’t just set one new record. We’re breaking every record under the sun.”
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 21 straight months.
The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,700 in January, while total employment grew by 2,700 over the month.
