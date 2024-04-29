West Virginia Republican Assembly (WVRA) announces 2024 endorsements

Charleston, WV -The West Virginia Republican Assembly has voted to endorse the following state-wide
candidates in the upcoming May 14th, 2024 primary election. Because of their support for the
Conservative agenda, including support for smaller and less intrusive government, cutting
government spending, cutting taxes, the right to life, the second amendment, school choice,
religious freedom and other Conservative values, we believe they are the best candidates in their
respective races:
Governor: Patrick Morrisey
Attorney General: Mike Stuart
Secretary of State: Brian Wood
Auditor: Tricia Jackson
Agriculture Commission: Kent Leonhardt
The West Virginia Republican Assembly is a chapter under the National Federation of
Republican Assemblies, which is a grassroots organization formed in 1934 committed to furthering
the Conservative movement. We endorse candidates who support the Conservative platform,
including issues such as limited government, lower taxes, Free Enterprise, a strong defense and
the right to life. Prominent members of the NFRA have included President Ronald Reagan,
Senators Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum and Rand Paul, and conservative activists Grover Norquist and
Phyllis Schlafly.
Scott Adams Republican Senatorial District 1 Wellsburg, WV Yes
Chris Rose Republican Senatorial District 2 Maidsville, WV Yes
Craig A. Hart Republican Senatorial District 6 Lenore, WV Yes
Brian Helton Republican Senatorial District 9 Mount Hope, WV Yes
Robert Lee Karnes Republican Senatorial District 11 Helvetia, WV Yes
Patrick S Martin Republican Senatorial District 12 Jane Lew, WV Yes
Randy E. Smith Republican Senatorial District 14 Terra Alta, WV Yes
Thomas (Tom) Willis Republican Senatorial District 15 Martinsburg, WV Yes
Patricia Rucker Republican Senatorial District 16 Harpers Ferry, WV Yes
Chris Pritt Republican Senatorial District 17 Charleston, WV Yes
Delegate District 1 Pat McGeehan Republican Chester, WV Yes
Delegate District 8 Dave Shelton Republican Sistersville, WV Yes
Delegate District 15 Erica J. Moore Republican Spencer, WV Yes
Delegate District 18 Jim Butler Republican Gallipolis Ferry, WV Yes
Delegate District 19 Kathie Hess Crouse Republican Buffalo, WV Yes
Delegate District 20 Sarah Drennan Republican Winfield, WV Yes
Delegate District 22 Daniel Linville Republican Milton, WV Yes
Delegate District 28 Samantha Stephens Republican Wayne, WV Yes
Delegate District 29 Henry Corby Dillon Republican Fort Gay, WV Yes
Delegate District 31 Margitta Mazzocchi Republican Chapmanville, WV Yes
Delegate District 32 Josh Holstein Republican Ashford, WV Yes
Delegate District 35 Adam Vance Republican Brenton, WV Yes
Delegate District 36 S. David Green Republican Iaeger, WV Yes
Delegate District 40 Jonathon Fain Republican Alderson, WV Yes
Delegate District 44 Carl Bill Roop Republican Beckley, WV Yes
Delegate District 45 Eric Brooks Republican Mount Hope, WV Yes
Delegate District 46 Trey Ewing Republican White Sulphur Springs, WV Yes
Delegate District 47 Stephen Snyder Republican Alderson, WV Yes
Delegate District 49 Stanley S. Adkins Republican Summersville, WV Yes
Delegate District 52 Tresa Howell Republican Winifrede, WV Yes
Delegate District 61 Dean Jeffries Republican Elkview, WV Yes
Delegate District 62 Laura McGinnis Republican Nebo, WV Yes
Delegate District 64 Adam Burkhammer Republican Horner, WV Yes
Delegate District 65 Carl “Robbie” Martin Republican Buckhannon, WV Yes
Delegate District 67 Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican Elkins, WV Yes
Delegate District 68 Chris Phillips Republican Buckhannon, WV Yes
Delegate District 70 Mickey Petitto Republican Clarksburg, WV Yes
Delegate District 71 Laura Kimble Republican Bridgeport, WV Yes
Delegate District 73 Fred Guidi Republican Grafton, WV Yes
Delegate District 74 Michael E. DeVault Republican Fairmont, WV Yes
Delegate District 75 Phil Mallow Republican Fairmont, WV Yes
Delegate District 76 Toby Heaney Republican Fairview, WV Yes
Delegate District 78 Geno Chiarelli Republican Morgantown, WV Yes
Delegate District 83 George Street Republican Masontown, WV Yes
Delegate District 84 D. R. Buck Jennings Republican Thornton, WV Yes
Delegate District 85 Anthony Tony Prato Republican Petersburg, WV Yes
Delegate District 86 Bryan C. Ward Republican Fisher, WV Yes
Delegate District 89 Darren J Thorne Republican Romney, WV Yes
Delegate District 90 Mike Riccio Republican Berkeley Springs, WV Yes
Delegate District 91 Joseph de Soto Republican Gerrardstown, WV Yes
Delegate District 95 Charles “Chuck” K. Horst Republican Falling Waters, WV Yes
Delegate District 96 Lisa White Republican Inwood, WV Yes
Delegate District 97 S. Chris Anders Republican Martinsburg, WV Yes
Delegate District 98 Barbara Fuller Republican Kearneysville, WV Yes
Delegate District 99 Daphne Andrews Republican Charles Town, WV Yes
Delegate District 100 William Ridenour Republican Harpers Ferry, WV Yes