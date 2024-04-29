West Virginia Republican Assembly (WVRA) announces 2024 endorsements

Charleston, WV -The West Virginia Republican Assembly has voted to endorse the following state-wide

candidates in the upcoming May 14th, 2024 primary election. Because of their support for the

Conservative agenda, including support for smaller and less intrusive government, cutting

government spending, cutting taxes, the right to life, the second amendment, school choice,

religious freedom and other Conservative values, we believe they are the best candidates in their

respective races:

Governor: Patrick Morrisey

Attorney General: Mike Stuart

Secretary of State: Brian Wood

Auditor: Tricia Jackson

Agriculture Commission: Kent Leonhardt

The West Virginia Republican Assembly is a chapter under the National Federation of

Republican Assemblies, which is a grassroots organization formed in 1934 committed to furthering

the Conservative movement. We endorse candidates who support the Conservative platform,

including issues such as limited government, lower taxes, Free Enterprise, a strong defense and

the right to life. Prominent members of the NFRA have included President Ronald Reagan,

Senators Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum and Rand Paul, and conservative activists Grover Norquist and

Phyllis Schlafly.

Scott Adams Republican Senatorial District 1 Wellsburg, WV Yes

Chris Rose Republican Senatorial District 2 Maidsville, WV Yes

Craig A. Hart Republican Senatorial District 6 Lenore, WV Yes

Brian Helton Republican Senatorial District 9 Mount Hope, WV Yes

Robert Lee Karnes Republican Senatorial District 11 Helvetia, WV Yes

Patrick S Martin Republican Senatorial District 12 Jane Lew, WV Yes

Randy E. Smith Republican Senatorial District 14 Terra Alta, WV Yes

Thomas (Tom) Willis Republican Senatorial District 15 Martinsburg, WV Yes

Patricia Rucker Republican Senatorial District 16 Harpers Ferry, WV Yes

Chris Pritt Republican Senatorial District 17 Charleston, WV Yes

Delegate District 1 Pat McGeehan Republican Chester, WV Yes

Delegate District 8 Dave Shelton Republican Sistersville, WV Yes

Delegate District 15 Erica J. Moore Republican Spencer, WV Yes

Delegate District 18 Jim Butler Republican Gallipolis Ferry, WV Yes

Delegate District 19 Kathie Hess Crouse Republican Buffalo, WV Yes

Delegate District 20 Sarah Drennan Republican Winfield, WV Yes

Delegate District 22 Daniel Linville Republican Milton, WV Yes

Delegate District 28 Samantha Stephens Republican Wayne, WV Yes

Delegate District 29 Henry Corby Dillon Republican Fort Gay, WV Yes

Delegate District 31 Margitta Mazzocchi Republican Chapmanville, WV Yes

Delegate District 32 Josh Holstein Republican Ashford, WV Yes

Delegate District 35 Adam Vance Republican Brenton, WV Yes

Delegate District 36 S. David Green Republican Iaeger, WV Yes

Delegate District 40 Jonathon Fain Republican Alderson, WV Yes

Delegate District 44 Carl Bill Roop Republican Beckley, WV Yes

Delegate District 45 Eric Brooks Republican Mount Hope, WV Yes

Delegate District 46 Trey Ewing Republican White Sulphur Springs, WV Yes

Delegate District 47 Stephen Snyder Republican Alderson, WV Yes

Delegate District 49 Stanley S. Adkins Republican Summersville, WV Yes

Delegate District 52 Tresa Howell Republican Winifrede, WV Yes

Delegate District 61 Dean Jeffries Republican Elkview, WV Yes

Delegate District 62 Laura McGinnis Republican Nebo, WV Yes

Delegate District 64 Adam Burkhammer Republican Horner, WV Yes

Delegate District 65 Carl “Robbie” Martin Republican Buckhannon, WV Yes

Delegate District 67 Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican Elkins, WV Yes

Delegate District 68 Chris Phillips Republican Buckhannon, WV Yes

Delegate District 70 Mickey Petitto Republican Clarksburg, WV Yes

Delegate District 71 Laura Kimble Republican Bridgeport, WV Yes

Delegate District 73 Fred Guidi Republican Grafton, WV Yes

Delegate District 74 Michael E. DeVault Republican Fairmont, WV Yes

Delegate District 75 Phil Mallow Republican Fairmont, WV Yes

Delegate District 76 Toby Heaney Republican Fairview, WV Yes

Delegate District 78 Geno Chiarelli Republican Morgantown, WV Yes

Delegate District 83 George Street Republican Masontown, WV Yes

Delegate District 84 D. R. Buck Jennings Republican Thornton, WV Yes

Delegate District 85 Anthony Tony Prato Republican Petersburg, WV Yes

Delegate District 86 Bryan C. Ward Republican Fisher, WV Yes

Delegate District 89 Darren J Thorne Republican Romney, WV Yes

Delegate District 90 Mike Riccio Republican Berkeley Springs, WV Yes

Delegate District 91 Joseph de Soto Republican Gerrardstown, WV Yes

Delegate District 95 Charles “Chuck” K. Horst Republican Falling Waters, WV Yes

Delegate District 96 Lisa White Republican Inwood, WV Yes

Delegate District 97 S. Chris Anders Republican Martinsburg, WV Yes

Delegate District 98 Barbara Fuller Republican Kearneysville, WV Yes

Delegate District 99 Daphne Andrews Republican Charles Town, WV Yes

Delegate District 100 William Ridenour Republican Harpers Ferry, WV Yes