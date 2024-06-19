West Virginia residents ride Hatfield-McCoy Trails for free day on June 20

MAN, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the West Virginia Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Systems has added another new Almost Heaven swing location in Logan County, WV. This swing is perched upon a scenic spot along the Rockhouse Trail System and overlooks the ATV-friendly town of Man.



In honor of West Virginia’s Birthday, West Virginia residents can ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trails for free and check out the new swing location this Thursday, June 20, 2024. Day trail passes will be available to in-state residents who present a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID at any trailhead location, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Welcome Center located in Julian or the Country Roads Byway Visitors Center in Logan.



“We are thrilled to have another Almost Heaven swing along the Hatfield-McCoy Trails,” said Hatfield-McCoy Trails Marketing Manager Chris Zeto. “As one of our most popular points-of-interest, many folks will flock to the Rockhouse Trail System to grab a selfie and enjoy the amazing view of our southern West Virginia mountains and the town of Man. We appreciate the West Virginia Department of Tourism for making this opportunity possible and are excited to see an increase in visitation within this area!”



Home to more than 1,000 miles of off-roading terrain, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System boats routes perfect for first-timers and experienced thrill-seekers alike. Open 365 days a year, this unique adventure can be experienced in each of West Virginia’s stellar four seasons. Visitors are encouraged to share their Almost Heaven swing photos on social media using #AlmostHeaven.



“We’re so excited to see the Almost Heaven swings continue to expand into more areas of the Mountain State,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Thanks to Governor Justice and our wonderful industry partners, we are able to showcase Almost Heaven with the rest of the world in a one-of-a-kind way with these beautiful photo-ops.”



“This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of West Virginia,” said Hatfield-McCoy Trails Marketing Manager Chris Zeto. “We hope folks will get outside, explore in the mountains and visit an ATV-friendly town along the way!”



For a complete list of swing locations, click here. For more information about West Virginia and to plan your trip, visit www.WVtourism.com.