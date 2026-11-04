West Virginia Revenue Collections Fall Short in October, Remain Ahead for Fiscal Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s General Revenue Fund collections fell below estimates in October, although total revenue for the fiscal year remains ahead of projections.

According to figures released by the Morrisey administration, the state collected $380 million in October, falling $8 million, or 2%, short of estimates.

Despite the monthly shortfall, collections for the fiscal year through October totaled $1.79 billion, exceeding the projected $1.73 billion by approximately $54 million, or 3.1%.

Total collections were also slightly higher than the same period last year.

Personal income tax collections totaled $169 million in October, approximately $1 million above estimates. For the fiscal year, personal income tax revenue is running $16 million ahead of projections and 2.2% higher than the previous year.

Consumer sales tax collections also performed above expectations, bringing in $142 million during October, approximately $6 million more than projected. Fiscal year collections in that category are $26 million ahead of estimates and $39 million higher than the same period last year.

Corporate net income tax collections were $17 million below October estimates. State officials attributed the shortfall primarily to increased tax refunds. Corporate income tax revenue is running $20 million below the same period last year.

Severance tax revenue, which includes taxes associated with natural resource production, is approximately $13 million below the previous fiscal year but remains $7 million ahead of current-year projections.

Insurance tax collections totaled $30 million in October, while interest income brought in $8 million.

Governor Patrick Morrisey said the administration remains focused on reducing taxes, controlling spending and maintaining a balanced budget.

The figures reflect the first four months of West Virginia’s fiscal year, which began July 1.