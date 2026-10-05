West Virginia Revenues Beat September Estimates, FY Totals Remain Ahead of Projections

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s General Revenue Fund continued to outperform expectations in September, bringing in $570 million for the month — $16 million above estimate, or 2.9%. Through the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2027, total collections have reached $1.41 billion, exceeding projections by $62 million, or 4.6%. Year‑to‑date revenue is also $38 million (2.7%) higher than the same period last year.

Governor Patrick Morrisey said the numbers reflect strong economic momentum.

“West Virginia continues to outperform expectations, with revenues now $62 million ahead of estimate through the first three months of the fiscal year,” Morrisey said. “We’re cutting taxes, attracting historic levels of investment, and keeping our state on strong financial footing.”

Breakdown of Major Revenue Categories

Personal Income Tax Collections totaled $226 million in September, falling $10 million (4.4%) below estimate. Despite the monthly dip, year‑to‑date totals remain $16 million above estimate and 2.7% higher than last year.

Consumer Sales Tax Sales tax revenue reached $182 million, beating the monthly estimate by $5 million (2.5%). For the fiscal year so far, collections are $20 million (3.9%) ahead of projections and $30 million (6.1%) above last year.

Severance Tax September severance tax collections totaled $45 million, exceeding estimates by $5 million. Year‑to‑date totals are 5.5% above last year and 3.8% above estimate.

Corporate Net Income Tax Corporate tax revenue outpaced expectations with $12 million above estimate for September — a 22.1% increase. Year‑to‑date collections remain $10 million above estimate, though slightly below last year’s levels.

Tobacco Products Tax Collections were slightly above estimate for the month and $1 million ahead year‑to‑date. Officials note the category continues to decline as consumers shift away from traditional cigarette products.

Insurance Tax Insurance tax revenue came in at $1 million, narrowly exceeding the monthly estimate. Year‑to‑date totals match last year’s collections.

Interest Income Interest earnings reached $11 million, beating estimates by $3 million (32%). Elevated short‑term interest rates continue to boost returns, though year‑to‑date totals remain $9 million below last year.