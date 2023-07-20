West Virginia roads welcome thousands of guests as part of the 2023 National Jamboree

CHARLESTON, WV – More than 15,000 scout and scouting volunteers from around the United States are arriving at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



Approximately 400 buses and other personal vehicles will be transporting the Jamboree participants in and around the roads of Southern West Virginia on Wednesday during Arrival Day.



“We deferred any maintenance to where there was no congestion or lane blockage,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “We’re utilizing our overhead message boards and portable message boards to route traffic and support the transportation day to get all the scouts to their destination quickly.”



The Fayette County event is held on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve which will be the first to include female participants. The event features a program of educational and training events, high adventure activities, tests of strength and endurance, entertainment, and more. Activities will take place Thursday, July 20, 2023, to Friday, July 28, 2023, and Departure Day is Saturday, July 29, 2023.



Increased traffic and possible congestion should be expected in the areas of Glen Jean, Beckley, Mount Hope, and Pea Ridge in Fayette County on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for Arrival Day and Saturday, July 29, 2023, for Departure Day. Impacted roadways during the event include US 19 and WV 16 between Beckley and Fayetteville and Interstate 77 from Charlotte, North Carolina to Glen Jean.



Families of scouts are expected to stay in local areas from Arrival Day to Departure Day as Eplin said traffic congestion is not limited to the area around the reserve.



“This is a chance for us to shine, it helps promote tourism,” said Eplin. “By this time, we have our main routes mowed, litter picked up and our best foot forward to make a good first impression. With all that West Virginia has to offer, there are return visits from guest’s initial experience with West Virginia.”



Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for travel. To receive real-time traffic updates 24 hours a day, visit WV511.org, download the WV 511 mobile app or call 511 toll-free.