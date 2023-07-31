 West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to take place Friday, August 4 – Monday, August 7

|CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money this weekend during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday.
During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
The Sales Tax Holiday will begin on Friday, August 4, 2023, and will continue through Monday, August 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday, click the link below:
|The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.
During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or lessCertain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or lessCertain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or lessCertain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or lessCertain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or lessItems purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.