West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to take place Friday, August 5 – Monday, August 8

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.



During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or lessCertain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or lessCertain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or lessCertain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or lessCertain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or lessItems purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.