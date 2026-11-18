CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey has intervened in a federal regulatory dispute over whether about $145 million in electricity costs tied to Winter Storm Fern could be passed on to West Virginia customers of Mon Power and Potomac Edison.

McCuskey said Tuesday the state is backing Mon Power’s complaint against PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator, and opposing PJM’s request to dismiss it. The state is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to hold a hearing on how the costs should be allocated.

Mon Power alleges PJM’s advance scheduling of natural gas generation during the January storm violated market rules and drove up the utility’s costs. Mon Power says transmission congestion limited output at its Fort Martin and Harrison coal plants while it paid high wholesale prices to buy electricity for its customers.

PJM disputes the allegations. In seeking dismissal, the grid operator argued that transmission outages on Mon Power’s system were the primary cause of the price differences and opposed reopening settled transactions.

FirstEnergy, Mon Power’s parent company, said in a federal securities filing that the costs could otherwise be recovered from West Virginia retail customers of Mon Power and Potomac Edison. McCuskey is also asking federal regulators to change how large amounts of generation are scheduled in advance of future winter storms. The complaint is pending before the commission.