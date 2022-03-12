WEST VIRGINIA SENDING SURPLUS BODY ARMOR TO UKRAINE

Charleston, WV – Gov. Justice announced that he has directed the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security to help Ukraine by enlisting West Virginia law enforcement to donate surplus body armor.



The WVNG and DHS will immediately begin collecting unused or recently expired ballistic vests. They are coordinating with the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition, which consists of the state associations for chiefs of police, county sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, troopers, narcotics officers, and the Fraternal Order of Police.



“A lot of people are stepping up to make this happen with our surplus armor,” Gov. Justice said. “In West Virginia, we stand up for what’s right. And that’s exactly what we’re doing here.”



County sheriffs are accepting vests at their offices for pickup by the West Virginia State Police and the state Division of Emergency Management, both of which are part of DHS. After collection in West Virginia, donated body armor will be transferred to a single collection point in the U.S. with many other states. From there, the armor will be sent to Ukraine.