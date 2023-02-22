

Charleston, WV West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and

their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi

Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned

from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West

Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor

McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.

“As many work to try to build a globalist society, it has never been more important to protect

domestic energy production and our domestic food supply chains,” Auditor McCuskey said. “There are

no protections in place right now to prevent The Chinese, Russian, or Saudi Arabian governments

from purchasing property or mineral interests in West Virginia. These governments have proven

themselves to be enemies of American prosperity, thus it is our duty to ensure that they cannot

leverage our own assets against us. The legislation I am proposing takes a preemptive step to protect

our property and our people.”

As Auditor, McCuskey is also the land commissioner for the state of West Virginia and conducts the

property tax sales for real estate and mineral interests.

Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt is working with the Auditor to push for the bill’s

passage.

“As we continue to battle supply chain issues, rising energy prices and out of control inflation, we

need to be thoroughly aware of who is investing in American owned assets. Agriculture is a prime

target by bad foreign actors, and they will do anything to steal, copy or divert resources that benefit

their own country. We have grave concerns regarding the future of American farmland and this bill is

a step in the right direction in protecting our nation’s interests,” Commissioner Leonhardt said.

U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows Chinese ownership of United States farmland went from

$81 million in 2010 to $1.8 billion in 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Senator Ryan Weld of Brooke County and Delegate Steve Westfall of Jackson County are lead sponsors

of the bill.

Additionally, the bill would require any business which wants to participate in the tax sale to register

with the Secretary of State’s Office and creates a bidder registry for individuals, preventing drug

dealers, criminals and those who do not have West Virginia’s interest at heart from bidding.