Federal prosecutors allege nine properties were improperly transferred; state leaders from both parties call for Hunt’s resignation.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor Mark Hunt is facing federal criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme involving the theft of nine tax-delinquent properties in Kanawha and Boone counties.

U.S. Attorney Moore Capito announced Monday, Nov. 16, that a federal grand jury had indicted Hunt and three other officials associated with the State Auditor’s Office.

Hunt, 66, a Republican who took office in January 2025, maintains his innocence and says he has no plans to resign.

“I remain focused on the work of the auditor’s office and will continue to serve the people of West Virginia while this matter is resolved in court,” Hunt said in a social media statement.

Federal indictment alleges improper property transfers

According to federal prosecutors, the State Auditor’s Office oversees the process through which properties with delinquent taxes can be redeemed.

Investigators allege Hunt and three associates participated in a scheme involving nine tax-delinquent properties in Kanawha and Boone counties.

Prosecutors say Robert Lisle Johns, 66, a longtime friend and business associate of Hunt, was connected to a business entity seeking to acquire the properties.

The indictment alleges Hunt signed and issued deeds for the nine properties despite objections from career employees and without receiving required payments or documentation.

Federal prosecutors allege the transactions resulted in the properties being taken from their lawful owners.

The indictment further alleges that two other officials assisted Hunt in preparing and issuing the deeds.

Four officials named in property theft indictment

In addition to Hunt, the defendants include:

David Keith Cole, 57, of Charleston: Deputy chief of staff in the State Auditor’s Office and office manager of Hunt’s private law firm.

Deputy chief of staff in the State Auditor’s Office and office manager of Hunt’s private law firm. Frederic Scott Caudill, 59, of Charleston: General counsel for the State Auditor’s Office.

General counsel for the State Auditor’s Office. Robert Lisle Johns, 66, of Charleston: Special counsel in the State Auditor’s Office and a longtime friend and business associate of Hunt.

Johns was hired as full-time special counsel in June 2025.

Each of the four defendants faces nine counts of theft of property.

Cole and Caudill also face one count each of making materially false statements to federal investigators.

The theft charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison per count, while the false-statement charges carry a maximum penalty of five years per count.

Separate allegations involve state employee timecards

Federal investigators also allege misconduct involving an employee of the State Auditor’s Office who performed work for Hunt’s private law firm.

According to prosecutors, Marie Ann Hoffmann, 66, of Hurricane, submitted falsified government timecards that included hours she worked at the private law firm.

The allegations state that Hoffmann received state wages for time spent working for Hunt’s private business.

Prosecutors allege Hunt knew about the arrangement and that Cole validated and approved the falsified timecards.

The investigation resulted in bank fraud allegations involving Hoffmann, Hunt and Cole.

A bank fraud conviction can carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

State leaders call for resignation

The indictment prompted calls for Hunt to resign from prominent Republicans and Democrats.

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, called for Hunt’s immediate resignation Monday.

“A statement issued by the speaker said that if Hunt does not resign, the House of Delegates will take action when lawmakers return in January.”

State Treasurer Larry Pack, also a Republican, joined the calls for Hunt to step down.

“West Virginians deserve a government that is fully transparent, accountable and works for the betterment of our state,” Pack said.

Pack said Hunt should resign to prevent the criminal case from overshadowing the work of state government.

West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin also called for Hunt’s resignation, arguing that the state’s auditor should be responsible for identifying government waste, fraud and abuse rather than facing allegations of participating in such conduct.

Hunt says he will remain in office

Despite the calls for his resignation, Hunt says he intends to continue serving as state auditor while the criminal proceedings move forward.

Hunt was elected in November 2024 and assumed office Jan. 13, 2025.

The State Auditor’s Office is responsible for several financial oversight functions involving state government, including administration of processes involving delinquent property taxes.

The federal indictment does not automatically remove Hunt from office.

Federal investigation continues through court proceedings

U.S. Attorney Moore Capito said public officials are expected to serve the public rather than use their positions for personal benefit.

“Public officials are entrusted to serve the people, not use their offices for personal benefit,” Capito said.

The charges remain allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.