CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey has issued a proclamation giving West Virginia state employees the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 25, off ahead of Thanksgiving. Employees may take the half-day without using accrued annual leave.

Employees who provide essential public safety, health and emergency services will continue working as needed and will be paid according to state personnel rules.

“Our state employees work hard every day to serve the people of West Virginia, and I’m grateful for their dedication and commitment,” Morrisey said in a statement.

Private employers and local governments will set their own schedules. County commissions may give their employees the same half-day off, and courts may observe Wednesday afternoon as a half-day legal holiday.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, and Lincoln’s Day, Friday, Nov. 27, are already designated state holidays.

Read the governor’s proclamation