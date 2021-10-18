West Virginia State Police plans DUI Checkpoint 10/29

Oak Hill, WV – (WWNR) On Friday October 29, 2021 the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint along WV 16, (E. Main Street) near the old Department of Highways building, Oak Hill, Fayette County, West Virginia. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 PM, Friday October 29, 2021 until 12:00 AM, Saturday October 30, 2021. The purpose of this CHECKPOINT is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. We urge the motoring public to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.