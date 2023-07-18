West Virginia State Police Say Suspect In Shooting Of Trooper In Raleigh County Is Dead.

Coal City, WV – (WWNR) – An Ohio man wanted for shooting a West Virginia State Police trooper during a traffic stop Monday morning in Raleigh County is dead.

According to a press release, Scott Arthur O’Brien, of Hamilton, Ohio was spotted running from a wood line Monday night around 7pm near Sunset Hills Missionary Church on Independence Road near Coal City.

Troopers said they were able to visually confirm O’Brien was still armed as they gave chase. O’Brien refused verbal commands to drop his weapon, “resulting in the use of lethal force,” according to the press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for O’Brien after he allegedly shot a female trooper in the elbow during a traffic stop at the Dollar General in Midway around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning.

O’Brien’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was later recovered around 1:30 p.m. in the Coal City Road area.

State Police have not released the name of the trooper who was shot, but reports indicate her injury was not life-threatening.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.