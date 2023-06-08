West Virginia State Senator, Charles Trump IV announces run for Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

Charleston, WV- Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee of

the West Virginia Senate, has announced that he intends to be a candidate in 2024 for the

open seat on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

“Like many others, I was surprised by the announcement by Justice John

Hutchison that he will not be seeking re-election in 2024,” Trump said. “I was not

contemplating a candidacy against Justice Hutchison, but his decision not to run next year

has caused many to encourage me to consider running for the open seat, and I intend to

do so.”

Trump has been a practicing attorney in West Virginia for 38 years. He served

one term as Prosecuting Attorney for Morgan County (1989-1992), after which he was

elected to the WV House of Delegates, where he served for fourteen years (1993-2006),

including four years as the Minority Whip followed by eight years as the Minority

Leader. In 2014, Trump was elected to the West Virginia Senate, where he has served as

the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the last nine sessions.

“I love this State and its people. The law has been the focus of my entire

professional life, and I think I could make a contribution to the important work of the

Supreme Court of Appeals,” Trump said.