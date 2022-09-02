West Virginia Statewide Save A Life Day

Beckley, WV -On September 8, 2022 all 55 counties in West Virginia will host Save A Life Day!! Raleigh County will host our Save a Life Day Event at Freedom Park, Eisenhower Drive (by the Babe Ruth baseball field). This is a family friendly event to raise awareness about Naloxone (Narcan nasal spray) and to get this FREE life saving device into the hands of those who can save a life. Narcan can save the life of anyone taking opioid for pain relief with an accidental overdose, children and animals who unexpectedly found an open bottle of opioids, and for those addicted to opioids!!

The event kicks off at 1pm, stop by and listen to music, hear heartwarming stories about lives that were saved by the use of Narcan, learn more about Narcan and how it saves lives, more importantly how you can save a life.

Everyone may not be able to join us at Freedom Park, so we are coming to you! We have 4 remote location where you can pick up Narcan:

Raleigh County Location:

Beckley Freedom Park, by the skateboard park and Babe Ruth baseball, 1-3 Programing 1-6 pick up free Narcan

Other Raleigh County Locations:

Beaver, Kroger sidewalk, 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Glen Daniels, Fire Station 3:00pm- 6:00pm

Shady Spring, Shop Rite (old 7-11), 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Sophia, War Memorial Park, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Bring your unwanted and expired medications for easy disposal! Don’t flush them! We are contaminating our waterways with unwanted and expired medication being flushed. Let us dispose of them safely!!

This event is a community outreach project for Raleigh County with support from the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition

Please direct questions or interview requests to event chairp