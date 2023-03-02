West Virginia students can earn free New River Gorge Bridge tour by entering WVDOH contest 

CHARLESTON, WV – Students in West Virginia have until 11:59 p.m. tonight, March 1, 2023, to enter the 2023 WV Bridge Design and Build Contest.



By entering the contest, hosted by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), students earn a free family BridgeWalk tour of the New River Gorge Bridge. Registration is entirely free and available by visiting transportation.wv.gov and clicking WV Bridge Design and Build Contest.



“All of the participants are allowed to do a free bridge walk with their parents and friends,” said Benjy Simpson, Managing Member of BridgeWalk. “All they need to do is call.



“There’s no charge because to me that’s another way of rewarding them for their investment in Build Design and Build.”



Advancing to the final round of the competition is open to middle and high school students, but elementary students are welcome to enter designs and earn a BridgeWalk tour.



“I have been fortunate to travel a lot and climb a few mountains but one of the best views in the world is right here in West Virginia,” said Simpson of the sights of the walk.