West Virginia students can earn free New River Gorge Bridge tour by entering WVDOH contest 

|CHARLESTON, WV – Students in West Virginia have until 11:59 p.m. tonight, March 1, 2023, to enter the 2023 WV Bridge Design and Build Contest.
By entering the contest, hosted by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), students earn a free family BridgeWalk tour of the New River Gorge Bridge. Registration is entirely free and available by visiting transportation.wv.gov and clicking WV Bridge Design and Build Contest.
“All of the participants are allowed to do a free bridge walk with their parents and friends,” said Benjy Simpson, Managing Member of BridgeWalk. “All they need to do is call.
“There’s no charge because to me that’s another way of rewarding them for their investment in Build Design and Build.”
Advancing to the final round of the competition is open to middle and high school students, but elementary students are welcome to enter designs and earn a BridgeWalk tour.
“I have been fortunate to travel a lot and climb a few mountains but one of the best views in the world is right here in West Virginia,” said Simpson of the sights of the walk.
|Approximately the Top 25 individuals/teams with the lowest cost designs will be invited to participate in the Finals, hosted this year at the WVU Institute of Technology Campus in Beckley.
Finalists will be notified by Friday, March 3, 2023, with an invitation and details of the Finals event. Finalist Notification Deadline is Friday, March 10, 2023. The Finals event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Everything you need to enter the contest is available at transportation.wv.gov by clicking on WV Bridge Design and Build Contest; free software, tutorial, resources for teachers and parents — everything!
The WVDOT appreciates all of the hard work from students, teachers and parents during the 2023 WV Bridge Design and Build Contest.