West Virginia stuns Texas on 2-point conversion | College Football Highlights

In a back-and-forth game through all four quarters, the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers provided an instant classic that went right down to the wire. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns in the air, while rushing for another on the ground. West Virginia QB Will Grier accounts for 346 passing yards and three scores, plus the game-winning 2-point conversion to give the Mountaineers a 42-41 victory.

