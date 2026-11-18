WVU would host the first class in Morgantown in 2028, and WVU Tech would help support the academy.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — West Virginia has submitted a bid to bring the United States Space Academy to Charles Pointe in Bridgeport, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday. If NASA selects the state, the first class of 300 students would study at West Virginia University in Morgantown in 2028 while the permanent campus is built.

The state submitted its application to NASA on Nov. 16. It proposes 305 acres of developable land along Interstate 79 in Harrison County. The site already has access to utilities and fiber service, and additional land is available nearby for expansion.

NASA is looking for a site where construction can begin by 2027. The permanent campus would need room for 1,200 students by 2031, with the potential to accommodate about 4,000.

Under West Virginia’s proposal, the first class would live in Lyon Tower on WVU’s Morgantown campus and use the university’s classrooms, laboratories and student services. WVU Tech in Beckley is among five other colleges and universities that would contribute faculty, academic programs and facilities.

Morrisey also announced that West Virginia native Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer and author of Rocket Boys, has agreed to serve on the state’s Space Academy Launch Council. The council would work with NASA to establish the academy if West Virginia is selected.

More information is available at wvspaceacademy.com.