West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Over turns Charter Schools Injunction

CHARLESTON —The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on Thursday unanimously vacated the preliminary injunction issued by the Kanawha County Circuit Court against HB 2012—which empowers the Professional Charter School Board to authorize charter schools in the state—ruling the circuit court’s decision was defective because it enjoined the wrong party.

Although Justice appoints the board’s members with Senate approval, he doesn’t have the authority to actually approve new charter schools himself, the Supreme Court ruled.

The injunction only briefly stripped the Professional Charter School Board of its authority to approve new charter schools. In February 2022, West Virginia’s Supreme Court approved a stay while the state’s appeal was underway.





Read a copy of the Supreme Court ruling at: https://bit.ly/3oV2zZM.