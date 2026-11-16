Justices rule 4-1 that the state Board of Education has independent constitutional authority over public school rulemaking.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has struck down a 2025 state law requiring the West Virginia Board of Education to submit its rules for legislative review and approval, reaffirming the board’s constitutional authority over public education policy.

In a 4-1 decision issued Friday, Nov. 13, the court ruled that House Bill 2755 violated the West Virginia Constitution by interfering with the state Board of Education’s independent rulemaking authority.

The decision resolves a legal dispute involving the Legislature, the Board of Education and Secretary of State Kris Warner’s office.

How the dispute began

During the 2025 legislative session, lawmakers approved House Bill 2755, which established a new oversight process for rules adopted by the state Board of Education.

Under the legislation, the board would have been required to submit its rules to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability before they could be considered by the full Legislature.

Lawmakers would have had the authority to approve, amend or reject the rules. If the Legislature failed to act within 15 months, the rules could take effect as originally adopted.

Supporters argued the legislation would strengthen accountability by giving elected lawmakers greater oversight of education policy.

Opponents maintained that the legislation interfered with the board’s constitutional authority.

The law took effect July 11, 2025.

A school transportation policy triggered the legal challenge

The dispute came to a head over State Board of Education Policy 4334, which establishes design and equipment requirements for school transportation vehicles.

In July 2025, the board submitted the policy directly to the Secretary of State’s Office for publication in the West Virginia State Register without first obtaining legislative authorization.

Warner’s office refused to accept the filing, citing the requirements established by House Bill 2755.

The Board of Education and State Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt subsequently filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking justices to declare the legislation unconstitutional and require the Secretary of State’s Office to accept the policy.

The case was filed Oct. 3, 2025.

What the Supreme Court decided

In its November 13 decision, the Supreme Court determined that the West Virginia Constitution gives the state Board of Education authority to establish rules governing public schools.

Article XII, Section 2 of the state Constitution grants the board general supervision of the state’s free schools.

The court concluded that rulemaking is an essential part of that constitutional responsibility and that lawmakers cannot impose a statutory approval process that interferes with the board’s authority.

Justice H.L. Kirkpatrick wrote the majority opinion.

The court also relied on a 1988 decision in West Virginia Board of Education v. Hechler, which addressed a similar legislative attempt to require oversight of state education rules.

In that case, the Supreme Court determined that the Legislature could not interfere with the board’s constitutionally established rulemaking authority.

The justices found that House Bill 2755 created substantially the same constitutional conflict.

The court granted the board’s petition for a writ of mandamus, declared the laws enacted through House Bill 2755 unconstitutional and ordered Warner’s office to accept and publish Policy 4334.

Justice Charles Trump dissented and reserved the right to file a separate opinion. Justice Bill Flanigan did not participate in the case. Senior Status Justice Elizabeth Walker served by temporary assignment.

Voters previously rejected similar oversight

The dispute also follows a decision made by West Virginia voters in November 2022.

That year, voters rejected Amendment 4, also known as the Education Accountability Amendment, which would have changed the state Constitution to allow lawmakers to review, approve, amend or reject rules adopted by the Board of Education.

The proposed amendment failed by approximately 58% to 42%.

Voters also rejected a proposed constitutional change involving the board’s authority in 1989.

Those earlier decisions were among the historical considerations discussed in the Supreme Court’s opinion.

What the ruling means for West Virginia schools

The decision means the state Board of Education will continue adopting rules under its independent constitutional authority without being required to obtain legislative approval through the process established by House Bill 2755.

The ruling does not eliminate the Legislature’s authority to pass laws concerning public education.

Lawmakers retain their constitutional responsibilities involving the state’s school system, but the court determined they cannot use the process established by House Bill 2755 to control the board’s rulemaking authority.

The decision also requires the Secretary of State’s Office to accept and publish the previously rejected transportation policy.

State Board of Education responds

Following the ruling, the West Virginia Board of Education issued a statement welcoming the decision.

The board said the ruling upheld the state Constitution and the will of voters regarding education oversight.

Education officials said the board would continue providing leadership, oversight and support to West Virginia’s public education system.

The decision reinforces the constitutional separation between the Legislature’s authority to enact education laws and the state Board of Education’s responsibility to oversee public school rules and policies.

The case is State of West Virginia ex rel. West Virginia Board of Education and Michele Blatt v. Kris Warner, Supreme Court case number 25-642.