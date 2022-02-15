West Virginia surpasses 6,000 COVID-related deaths, but case numbers continue sharp decline

However, Gov. Justice also expressed cautious optimism about West Virginia’s improving COVID case numbers.



The total number of active cases statewide have dropped by two-thirds in just the past three weeks.



Meanwhile, the number of active hospitalizations have also decreased dramatically of late. Since peaking at 1,097 on Feb. 2, the number of hospitalizations is now 779; down by 318 (29%) over the past 12 days.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



To date, 326 West Virginia National Guard members have been authorized to deploy to 36 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals.

An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:

Red (1) | Orange (15) | Gold (20) | Yellow (13) | Green (6)