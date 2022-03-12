West Virginia Turnpike northbound to be reduced to one lane near Princeton beginning Tuesday, March 15, 2022

CHARLESTON, WV – An approximately 1.5-mile stretch of the West Virginia Turnpike from the Bluestone Bridge to the Camp Creek exit about eight miles north of Princeton will be reduced to one lane northbound beginning Tuesday, March 15, 2022, through Sunday, May 15, 2022, to allow for complete reconstruction of the fast lane.



During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane and a barrier wall will be erected. Reconstruction of the slow lane was completed in 2021.



“The complete reconstruction of this section of the WV Turnpike is a critical and necessary project,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “The Parkways Authority and the contractor have taken necessary steps to reduce delays as much as possible, however, it will be one lane of travel northbound for this time.”



Miller said it is possible for traffic to detour at Exit 14 onto Eads Mill Road to bypass the construction zone, but said Eads Mill is a single-lane country road only suitable for passenger cars. Message boards and signs will be in place warning truck drivers against attempting to use Eads Mill Road.



“This road is not suitable for tractor trailers or large vehicles,” Miller said. “Please plan your travel accordingly and expect some delays during this project.”



During construction, police will be watching for tractor-trailers and other large vehicles attempting to exit onto Eads Mill Road.



A final phase on the stretch of road to lay the final layer of asphalt and paint lane markers is scheduled to begin Monday, May 16, 2022. Contractors will be working at night.