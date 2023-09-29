West Virginia Turnpike Reopening Tonight: Cleanup to Continues Friday

CHARLESTON, WV – UPDATE. The West Virginia Turnpike, shut down most of the day on following a tractor-trailer wreck at mile marker 62, near the Mossy exit, will reopen around 9:00 p.m. tonight, September 28, 203.



Clean-up work will continue tomorrow, September 29, 2023, with lanes open during the cleanup.



A northbound truck carrying ammonium nitrate crashed on the Turnpike this morning. Emergency crews worked throughout the day and were able to prevent materials from the crash from entering Paint Creek. Southbound lanes reopened a little after 9:30 a.m., but northbound lanes remained closed all day.