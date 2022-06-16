West Virginia Unemployment rate at 3.5% in May

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 500 in May, while total employment grew by 1,700 over the month.



The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 25 straight months.



For the 18th time in the past 25 months, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was lower than the national unemployment rate.



“On a national level, our country’s economy has certainly faced its share of issues lately. But in West Virginia, we are knocking it out of the park.” Gov. Justice said. “Our people trusted me to make the right decisions, and that’s exactly what’s happened. We stood behind our energy industry, we tightened our belt when we had to, and we put in a lot of hard work. Now look at the results.



“Unemployment continues to go down and down – past the point that anyone thought was possible. We are also setting all-time state records for our revenue surpluses every month – we may very well be on our way to the highest surplus ever in West Virginia history.”



READ: West Virginia BREAKS ALL-TIME STATE RECORD for revenue collections through May



“More and more major businesses are setting up shop in West Virginia or expanding their existing operations in our state,” Gov. Justice added. “We are on the rocket ship ride that I promised. It’s an exciting time in our state, where West Virginians can hold their heads high to the outside world and – for the first time in a long time – they can truly be proud of where they come from.”



Click here to view available jobs in West Virginia