West Virginia University Institute of Technology announces Southern West Virginia Success program to make the path to college easier for high school seniors 

May 10, 2024

Beckley, W. Va. – The path to college is easier for graduating seniors in 13 counties because of a new program at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech). The Southern West Virginia Success program provides automatic acceptance to WVU Tech for qualifying students and will increase access to WVU Tech’s quality, affordable degree programs for in-demand careers.



This is a part of the Communiversity initiative that has been underway for more than a year to deepen relationships with local school districts and promote college access opportunities to students in the region.

“As a native of Southern West Virginia, I know the transformative power of higher education. We are committed to helping students, especially those in Southern West Virginia, see that college is possible and that their dreams can become reality,” shared Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, WVU Tech President. “This new initiative is just one of the many ways that we are putting our passion into action and focusing on our deeds, not words.”

To participate in this program, graduating seniors attending high schools in the Southern 13 counties (Boone, Fayette, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming) will need to complete a release of records form with their high school counselor. Once their record is shared with WVU Tech and requirements are met, they will be accepted without the need to complete an admission application. Since there is no application fee for any student applying to WVU Tech, there will be no application fee for students participating in this program.

Those interested can call WVU Tech Admissions at 304-929-8324 or visit wvutech.edu to learn more about this program, find out about scholarships and to schedule an on-campus visit.