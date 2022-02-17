West Virginia University Institute of Technology Campus President delivers State of Tech address; county and city partnership announced

Beckley, WV- West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Campus President Carolyn Long delivered the State of Tech address today as part of their Homecoming celebration.

The theme of her speech was resiliency through the past few years of Tech’s history.

“Being tough, resilient and caring are part of our DNA,” Long said.

While retelling the story of the train derailment in Montgomery seven years ago, she emphasized how the Tech community came together and was able to take care of students during that time. She also reiterated the resiliency of the Tech community through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long reports there has been an increase in enrollment in the past four of six years and are on track to increase enrollment again for next year. Long noted she has had to ask departments to cut their budgets every year but will not have to do that this year.

Long announced Tech students participated in 3,000 hours of service in the community the past two and a half years, despite the difficulties of the pandemic. The economic impact totaled $32,000. Additionally, WVU Tech nursing students provided 5,000 service hours during the pandemic, with an economic impact of $120,000.

Emily Sands, dean of students, announced Petra Vasale and Ashleigh Sexton are this year’s Golden Bear Royalty winners. Vasale is a senior nursing major from Charleston, West Virginia. Sexton is a senior athletic coaching education major from Crab Orchard, West Virginia.



The biggest highlight of the speech came as Long announced Tech is slated to be part of a large community project. The project, involving the Raleigh County Commission, the city of Beckley, the YMCA board and The Hive, is a proposal to build new recreation fields near the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial sports complex in Beckley. The proposal includes the building of a baseball field, walking tracks, areas for track and field and converting a soccer field into a football field to bring football back to WVU Tech.

“This is a project that is a win-win for everyone – the community, the county, and WVU Tech,” Long said.

“With a wonderful faculty and staff, magnificent students, a growing alumni base and increased community involvement, there is no limit to WVU Tech’s future,” she said.

WVU Tech’s Homecoming activities will continue through the weekend, with a parade beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19. Men’s and women’s basketball will be playing at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The games are free to the public thanks to the generous support of Raleigh General Hospital, the West Virginia National Guard and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association.