West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) and Beckley Success Closet collaborate to provide opportunities for career support   



Beckley, W.Va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) and Beckley Success Closet are joining forces to elevate opportunities for career success. This collaboration aims to transition the three-year-old Beckley Success Closet into a collaborative offering working with WVU Tech and other community organizations to meet the needs of the campus and larger community.



One of the founding members, Robert Dunlap, states the Beckley Success Closet, “has been a beacon of support for individuals seeking assistance in securing appropriate attire for job interviews and professional settings.”



“Recognizing the pivotal role attire plays in the employment process, WVU Tech has embraced the opportunity to enhance the Beckley Success Closet,” continued Dunlap. “The collaboration is not just about clothing; it symbolizes a commitment to equipping Beckley students and citizens with the tools and confidence necessary for success in their chosen career paths.”



“We are honored to partner with the Beckley Success Closet in this transformative and collaborative effort,” said Dr. Ramon Stuart, president of WVU Tech. “This initiative aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide holistic support to our students and our Communiversity initiative. Together, we aim to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring that individuals are not only academically prepared but also professionally equipped,” Stuart shared.



Collaborations with community partners will allow for additional resources and programming to further enhance the career readiness of participants.



“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kristi Dumas, Owner of the Dumas Psychology Collective, April Elkins Badtke of Conservation Legacy, and all of our volunteers for making this initiative a success for the betterment of our City,” shared Dunlap.



Susan Wood, Director of Career and Professional Development, shared that while an official transition ceremony is not yet scheduled, WVU Tech volunteers will be working to sort and organize the clothing items in the coming months, working toward a ribbon cutting in the fall of 2024.