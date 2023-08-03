West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) and Pendleton Community Bank (PCB) announce Communiversity Partnership



Beckley, WV – Pendleton Community Bank (PCB) has been a champion of the Communiversity initiative since it was shared by President T. Ramon Stuart as a concept early in 2023. PCB was the sponsor of the WVU Tech State of the University address on April 18, 2023, where Communiversity was formally announced.

There are many commonalities between the two organizations: small but mighty organizations with similar size teams who provide high touch support. Both organizations have interest in providing improved access to services/products through technology and are working to expand their presence in West Virginia through intentional growth.

Through this collaboration, PCB will be promoted as the Communiversity partner for a variety of campus and community events including Homecoming, the recently-launched Cub Club, career and professional development activities for employees and students, WVU Tech Athletics and various campus traditions events. PCB also is a proud partner of the Tech Ambassador program that will launch later this month.





“PCB is excited to champion the Communiversity program and enter a formal partnership with WVU Tech,” said William A. Loving, President and CEO. “We partner with organizations that share common value systems, and it is evident that Dr. Stuart and the entire staff at WVU Tech culturally align with PCB and our mission. We are inspired by the work of the university and are thankful to be part of the Communiversity family. Our success depends upon the success of our community, and we are committed to Raleigh and Fayette Counties and beyond. This partnership demonstrates that commitment as we are excited to help support and serve alumni, current, and future generations of Golden Bears.”



“We greatly appreciate PCB’s support of WVU Tech and the notion of Communiversity, where WVU Tech is the community and the community is WVU Tech,” shared Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, WVU Tech President. “Our relationship with our community members is crucial for our campus and our growth. We are grateful that PCB has agreed to champion this effort and support various campus initiatives within this partnership. We look forward to our continued growth together.”

Announcement Ceremony

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Learning Commons/Library (Second Floor), Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center,

512 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801

We hope that you will join us for an exciting announcement on August 7, 2023.

