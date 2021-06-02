WEST VIRGINIA VACCINATION INCENTIVE LOTTERY TO RUN THROUGHOUT SUMMER

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice provided additional details on his new vaccine incentive lottery that will begin on June 20th and run through August 4th.



The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

Gov. Justice said the push to get more West Virginians vaccinated is crucial in not only saving lives, but saving the state from the financial impact of continued hospitalizations and prolonged vaccine clinics.



“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it,” Gov. Justice said. “If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line.”



West Virginians who have been fully vaccinated will need to register to be entered to win the prizes. A registration website will soon be available and will be announced by the Governor at a press briefing.

As part of the Governor’s “Call to Arms” vaccine initiative, State COVID-19 pandemic response leaders set goals of vaccinating 65% of all eligible West Virginians, 75% of West Virginians age 50 and older, and 85% of West Virginians age 65 and older with at least one dose by West Virginia’s 158th birthday on June 20, 2021; the same day that the Governor plans to lift the Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement for all residents.

Gov. Justice announced today that as of this morning a total of 75% of West Virginians 50 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, hitting the goal a full 19 days ahead of schedule.